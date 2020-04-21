Don't Miss
Home » USA Broker Ratings » U.S. Gold Corp. – Consenus Indicates Potential 491.8% Upside

U.S. Gold Corp. – Consenus Indicates Potential 491.8% Upside

U.S. Gold Corp. with ticker code (USAU) now have 1 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 29 and 29 with a mean TP of 29. With the stocks previous close at 4.9 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 491.8%. There is a 50 day moving average of 5.36 while the 200 day moving average is 6.66. The market capitalisation for the company is $12m. Visit the company website at: http://www.usgoldcorp.gold

U.S. Gold Corp. operates as a gold exploration and development company in the United States. It explores for gold, copper, silver, and zinc minerals. The company’s properties include the Copper King project located in southeast Wyoming; and Keystone project, an exploration property on the Cortez Trend in Nevada. The company is based in Elko, Nevada.

Click here to be notified of future articles like this

 or set a free stock price alert for your favorite stocks

Join us on our new LinkedIn page

Follow us on LinkedIn

You can read the full archive by clicking the EPIC code.

© 2020 - DirectorsTalk Interviews. All rights reserved. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium without express written permission is prohibited.