U.S. Gold Corp. – Consenus Indicates Potential 491.8% Upside

U.S. Gold Corp. with ticker code (USAU) now have 1 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 29 and 29 with a mean TP of 29. With the stocks previous close at 4.9 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 491.8%. There is a 50 day moving average of 5.36 while the 200 day moving average is 6.66. The market capitalisation for the company is $12m. Visit the company website at: http://www.usgoldcorp.gold

U.S. Gold Corp. operates as a gold exploration and development company in the United States. It explores for gold, copper, silver, and zinc minerals. The company’s properties include the Copper King project located in southeast Wyoming; and Keystone project, an exploration property on the Cortez Trend in Nevada. The company is based in Elko, Nevada.

Join us on our new LinkedIn page

Follow us on LinkedIn