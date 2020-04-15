U.S. Gold Corp. – Consenus Indicates Potential 478.8% Upside

U.S. Gold Corp. found using ticker (USAU) have now 1 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 29 and 29 with a mean TP of 29. With the stocks previous close at 5.01 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 478.8%. The 50 day MA is 5.6 and the 200 day MA is 6.56. The market capitalisation for the company is $13m. Visit the company website at: http://www.usgoldcorp.gold

U.S. Gold Corp. operates as a gold exploration and development company in the United States. It explores for gold, copper, silver, and zinc minerals. The company’s properties include the Copper King project located in southeast Wyoming; and Keystone project, an exploration property on the Cortez Trend in Nevada. The company is based in Elko, Nevada.

Join us on our new LinkedIn page

Follow us on LinkedIn