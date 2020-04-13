U.S. Gold Corp. – Consenus Indicates Potential 468.6% Upside

U.S. Gold Corp. with ticker code (USAU) now have 1 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 29 and 29 and has a mean target at 29. Now with the previous closing price of 5.1 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 468.6%. The 50 day MA is 5.7 while the 200 day moving average is 6.55. The company has a market cap of $12m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: http://www.usgoldcorp.gold

U.S. Gold Corp. operates as a gold exploration and development company in the United States. It explores for gold, copper, silver, and zinc minerals. The company’s properties include the Copper King project located in southeast Wyoming; and Keystone project, an exploration property on the Cortez Trend in Nevada. The company is based in Elko, Nevada.

