U.S. Gold Corp. – Consenus Indicates Potential 468.6% Upside

U.S. Gold Corp. with ticker code (USAU) now have 1 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 29 and 29 with the average target price sitting at 29. Given that the stocks previous close was at 5.1 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 468.6%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 5.46 and the 200 moving average now moves to 6.65. The company has a market capitalisation of $12m. Company Website: http://www.usgoldcorp.gold

U.S. Gold Corp. operates as a gold exploration and development company in the United States. It explores for gold, copper, silver, and zinc minerals. The company’s properties include the Copper King project located in southeast Wyoming; and Keystone project, an exploration property on the Cortez Trend in Nevada. The company is based in Elko, Nevada.

Join us on our new LinkedIn page

Follow us on LinkedIn