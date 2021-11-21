Twitter
Tyson Foods – Consensus Indicates Potential 9.4% Upside

Tyson Foods with ticker code (TSN) have now 12 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 103 and 78 with a mean TP of 90.33. Now with the previous closing price of 82.56 this would imply there is a potential upside of 9.4%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 79.65 while the 200 day moving average is 76.4. The company has a market cap of $29,733m. Visit the company website at: http://www.tysonfoods.com

Tyson Foods, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products; and supplies poultry breeding stock; sells specialty products, such as hides and meats. It also manufactures and markets frozen and refrigerated food products, including ready-to-eat sandwiches, flame-grilled hamburgers, Philly steaks, pepperoni, bacon, breakfast sausage, turkey, lunchmeat, hot dogs, flour and corn tortilla products, appetizers, snacks, prepared meals, ethnic foods, side dishes, meat dishes, breadsticks, and processed meats under the Jimmy Dean, Hillshire Farm, Ball Park, Wright, State Fair, Aidells, and Gallo Salame brands. The company also offers its products under Tyson and ibp brands. It sells its products through its sales staff to grocery retailers, grocery wholesalers, meat distributors, warehouse club stores, military commissaries, industrial food processing companies, chain restaurants or their distributors, live markets, international export companies, and domestic distributors who serve restaurants and food service operations, such as plant and school cafeterias, convenience stores, hospitals, and other vendors, as well as through independent brokers and trading companies. The company was founded in 1935 and is headquartered in Springdale, Arkansas.

UK Broker Ratings

15 November 2021

Hardman & Co

