Tyme Technologies – Consenus Indicates Potential 581.8% Upside

Tyme Technologies found using ticker (TYME) have now 2 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘None’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 8 and 7 calculating the average target price we see 7.5. With the stocks previous close at 1.1 this would imply there is a potential upside of 581.8%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 1.09 and the 200 day moving average is 1.26. The company has a market capitalisation of $138m. Visit the company website at: http://www.tymeinc.com

Tyme Technologies, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops cancer metabolism-based therapies (CMBTs) in the United States. Its lead candidate is the SM-88, a CMBT that is in Phase II clinical trials to treat cancer, including pancreatic, lung, breast, prostate, and sarcoma cancers. Tyme Technologies has a research collaboration with NYU Langone Health to advance the development of treatments for patients with metastatic cancers, including pancreatic cancer; and a strategic collaboration with Eagle Pharmaceuticals to advance oral SM-88 for the treatment of patients with cancer. The company was formerly known as Global Group Enterprises Corp. Tyme Technologies was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

