Tyme Technologies – Consenus Indicates Potential 546.6% Upside

Tyme Technologies found using ticker (TYME) now have 2 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘None’. The target price ranges between 8 and 7 and has a mean target at 7.5. With the stocks previous close at 1.16 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 546.6%. The day 50 moving average is 1.1 and the 200 moving average now moves to 1.27. The market cap for the company is $149m. Find out more information at: http://www.tymeinc.com

Tyme Technologies, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops cancer metabolism-based therapies (CMBTs) in the United States. Its lead candidate is the SM-88, a CMBT that is in Phase II clinical trials to treat cancer, including pancreatic, lung, breast, prostate, and sarcoma cancers. Tyme Technologies has a research collaboration with NYU Langone Health to advance the development of treatments for patients with metastatic cancers, including pancreatic cancer; and a strategic collaboration with Eagle Pharmaceuticals to advance oral SM-88 for the treatment of patients with cancer. The company was formerly known as Global Group Enterprises Corp. Tyme Technologies was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

