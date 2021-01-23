Twitter
Tyme Technologies – Consensus Indicates Potential 339.7% Upside

Broker Ratings

Tyme Technologies with ticker code (TYME) now have 2 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Strong_Buy’. The target price ranges between 9.5 and 8 calculating the mean target price we have 8.75. Given that the stocks previous close was at 1.99 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 339.7%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 1.39 while the 200 day moving average is 1.15. The company has a market cap of $241m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: http://www.tymeinc.com

Tyme Technologies, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops cancer metabolism-based therapies (CMBTs) in the United States. Its lead candidate is the SM-88, a CMBT that is in a Phase II/III clinical trial to treat across 15 types of cancer, including pancreatic, lung, breast, prostate, sarcoma, and lymphoma. The company also offers TYME-18, a CMBT compound that is in preclinical stage for the treatment of solid tumors. Tyme Technologies has a research collaboration with NYU Langone Health to advance the development of treatments for patients with metastatic cancers, including pancreatic cancer, as well as with Mayo Clinic; and a strategic collaboration with Eagle Pharmaceuticals to advance oral SM-88 for the treatment of patients with cancer. The company was formerly known as Global Group Enterprises Corp. Tyme Technologies was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

