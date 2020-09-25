Tyman PLC 13.3% Potential Upside Indicated by Canaccord Genuity

Tyman PLC using EPIC/TICKER code (LON:TYMN) had its stock rating noted as ‘Reiteration’ with the recommendation being set at ‘HOLD’ today by analysts at Canaccord Genuity. Tyman PLC are listed in the Industrials sector within UK Main Market. Canaccord Genuity have set a target price of 238 GBX on its stock. This would indicate that the analyst believes there is a potential upside of 13.3% from the opening price of 210 GBX. Over the last 30 and 90 trading days the company share price has increased 9 points and increased 16.4 points respectively. The 1 year high share price is 292 GBX while the 52 week low is 133 GBX.

Tyman PLC has a 50 day moving average of 198.25 GBX and a 200 Day Moving Average share price is recorded at 209.22. There are currently 196,616,687 shares in issue with the average daily volume traded being 268,387. Market capitalisation for LON:TYMN is £416,827,376 GBP.

