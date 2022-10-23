Twitter Linkedin Facebook

Two Harbors Investment Corp – Consensus Indicates Potential 40.7% Upside

Broker Ratings

Two Harbors Investment Corp with ticker code (TWO) now have 6 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Hold’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 5 and 4 with a mean TP of 4.46. Given that the stocks previous close was at 3.17 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 40.7%. There is a 50 day moving average of 4.28 and the 200 day moving average is 4.96. The market cap for the company is $1,130m. Visit the company website at: https://www.twoharborsinvestment.com

The potential market cap would be $1,590m based on the market concensus.

Two Harbors Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that focuses on investing in, financing, and managing residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), non-agency securities, mortgage servicing rights, and other financial assets in the United States. Its target assets include agency RMBS collateralized by fixed rate mortgage loans, adjustable rate mortgage loans, and hybrid adjustable-rate mortgage (ARMs); and other assets, such as financial and mortgage-related assets, including non-agency securities and non-hedging transactions. The company qualifies as a REIT for federal income tax purposes. As a REIT, the company must distribute at least 90% of annual taxable income to its stockholders. Two Harbors Investment Corp. was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Minnetonka, Minnesota.

