Two Harbors Investment Corp – Consensus Indicates Potential 32.5% Upside

Two Harbors Investment Corp with ticker code (TWO) now have 6 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Hold’. The target price ranges between 20 and 16 and has a mean target at 17.83. With the stocks previous close at 13.46 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 32.5%. The 50 day MA is 15.85 and the 200 moving average now moves to 19.39. The company has a market capitalisation of $1,229m. Visit the company website at: https://www.twoharborsinvestment.com

The potential market cap would be $1,628m based on the market concensus.

Two Harbors Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that focuses on investing in, financing, and managing residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), non-agency securities, mortgage servicing rights, and other financial assets in the United States. Its target assets include agency RMBS collateralized by fixed rate mortgage loans, adjustable rate mortgage loans, and hybrid adjustable-rate mortgage (ARMs); and other assets, such as financial and mortgage-related assets, including non-agency securities and non-hedging transactions. The company qualifies as a REIT for federal income tax purposes. As a REIT, the company must distribute at least 90% of annual taxable income to its stockholders. Two Harbors Investment Corp. was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Minnetonka, Minnesota.