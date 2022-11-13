Two Harbors Investment Corp – Consensus Indicates Potential -1.0% Downside

Two Harbors Investment Corp with ticker code (TWO) have now 6 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Hold’. The target price ranges between 18 and 15 and has a mean target at 16.42. Given that the stocks previous close was at 16.59 this indicates there is a potential downside of -1.0%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 15.45 and the 200 day moving average is 19.23. The company has a market capitalisation of $1,446m. Visit the company website at: https://www.twoharborsinvestment.com

The potential market cap would be $1,431m based on the market concensus.

Two Harbors Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that focuses on investing in, financing, and managing residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), non-agency securities, mortgage servicing rights, and other financial assets in the United States. Its target assets include agency RMBS collateralized by fixed rate mortgage loans, adjustable rate mortgage loans, and hybrid adjustable-rate mortgage (ARMs); and other assets, such as financial and mortgage-related assets, including non-agency securities and non-hedging transactions. The company qualifies as a REIT for federal income tax purposes. As a REIT, the company must distribute at least 90% of annual taxable income to its stockholders. Two Harbors Investment Corp. was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Minnetonka, Minnesota.