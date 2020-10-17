Tutor Perini Corporation – Consensus Indicates Potential 35.8% Upside

Tutor Perini Corporation with ticker code (TPC) now have 3 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 20 and 13 with a mean TP of 17. With the stocks previous close at 12.52 this would imply there is a potential upside of 35.8%. The day 50 moving average is 12.58 and the 200 day moving average is 10.24. The market cap for the company is $647m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: http://www.tutorperini.com

Tutor Perini Corporation, a construction company, provides diversified general contracting, construction management, and design-build services to private customers and public agencies worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Civil, Building, and Specialty Contractors. The Civil segment engages in the public works construction, replacement, and reconstruction of infrastructure, including highways, bridges, tunnels, mass-transit systems, and water management and wastewater treatment facilities. This segment also provides drilling, foundation, and excavation support for shoring, bridges, piers, roads, and highway projects. The Building segment offers services in various specialized building markets, including hospitality and gaming, transportation, healthcare, commercial offices, government facilities, sports and entertainment, education, correctional facilities, biotech, pharmaceutical, and industrial and high-tech. The Specialty Contractors segment provides electrical, mechanical, plumbing, fire protection systems, and pneumatically placed concrete services, as well as heating, ventilation, and air conditioning services (HVAC) for the industrial, commercial, hospitality and gaming, and mass-transit end markets. It also offers general contracting, pre-construction planning, and project management services, including planning and scheduling of manpower, equipment, materials, and subcontractors; and self-performed construction services comprising site work, concrete forming and placement, steel erection, electrical, plumbing, HVAC, and mechanical. The company was formerly known as Perini Corporation and changed its name to Tutor Perini Corporation in 2009. Tutor Perini Corporation was founded in 1894 and is headquartered in Sylmar, California.

