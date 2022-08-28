Tutor Perini Corporation – Consensus Indicates Potential 44.6% Upside

Tutor Perini Corporation found using ticker (TPC) have now 3 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 14 and 8.5 calculating the average target price we see 10.5. Given that the stocks previous close was at 7.26 this would imply there is a potential upside of 44.6%. The day 50 moving average is 8.33 and the 200 moving average now moves to 10.5. The market cap for the company is $369m. Find out more information at: https://www.tutorperini.com

The potential market cap would be $533m based on the market concensus.

Tutor Perini Corporation, a construction company, provides diversified general contracting, construction management, and design-build services to private customers and public agencies worldwide. It operates through three segments: Civil, Building, and Specialty Contractors. The Civil segment engages in the public works construction and the replacement and reconstruction of infrastructure, construction and rehabilitation of highways, bridges, tunnels, mass-transit systems, military defense facilities, and water management and wastewater treatment facilities. This segment also provides drilling, foundation, and excavation support for shoring, bridges, piers, roads, and highway projects. The Building segment offers services in various specialized building markets, including hospitality and gaming, transportation, health care, commercial offices, government facilities, sports and entertainment, education, correctional facilities, biotech, pharmaceutical, and industrial and technology. The Specialty Contractors segment provides electrical, mechanical, plumbing, and fire protection systems, as well as heating, ventilation, and air conditioning services (HVAC) for the industrial, commercial, hospitality and gaming, and mass-transit end markets. It also offers general contracting, pre-construction planning, and project management services, including planning and scheduling of manpower, equipment, materials, and subcontractors; and self-performed construction services, such as site work, concrete forming and placement, steel erection, electrical, plumbing, HVAC, and mechanical. The company was formerly known as Perini Corporation and changed its name to Tutor Perini Corporation in May 2009. Tutor Perini Corporation was founded in 1894 and is headquartered in Sylmar, California.