Tutor Perini Corporation – Consensus Indicates Potential 28.1% Upside

Tutor Perini Corporation found using ticker (TPC) now have 3 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 22 and 18 and has a mean target at 20. Given that the stocks previous close was at 15.61 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 28.1%. The day 50 moving average is 16.78 and the 200 day MA is 15.93. The company has a market cap of $806m. Visit the company website at: http://www.tutorperini.com

Tutor Perini Corporation, a construction company, provides diversified general contracting, construction management, and design-build services to private customers and public agencies worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Civil, Building, and Specialty Contractors. The Civil segment engages in the public works construction and the replacement and reconstruction of infrastructure, including highways, bridges, tunnels, mass-transit systems, military defense facilities, and water management and wastewater treatment facilities. This segment also provides drilling, foundation, and excavation support for shoring, bridges, piers, roads, and highway projects. The Building segment offers services in various specialized building markets, including hospitality and gaming, transportation, health care, commercial offices, government facilities, sports and entertainment, education, correctional facilities, biotech, pharmaceutical, and industrial and high-tech. The Specialty Contractors segment provides electrical, mechanical, plumbing, fire protection systems, and pneumatically placed concrete services, as well as heating, ventilation, and air conditioning services (HVAC) for the industrial, commercial, hospitality and gaming, and mass-transit end markets. It also offers general contracting, pre-construction planning, and project management services, including planning and scheduling of manpower, equipment, materials, and subcontractors; and self-performed construction services comprising site work, concrete forming and placement, steel erection, electrical, plumbing, HVAC, and mechanical. The company was formerly known as Perini Corporation and changed its name to Tutor Perini Corporation in 2009. Tutor Perini Corporation was founded in 1894 and is headquartered in Sylmar, California.