Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. – Consensus Indicates Potential 35.4% Upside

Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. found using ticker (TRQ) have now 3 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Hold’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 24.91 and 15.89 with the average target price sitting at 20.22. Given that the stocks previous close was at 14.93 this indicates there is a potential upside of 35.4%. There is a 50 day moving average of 14.78 and the 200 day MA is 16.34. The market capitalisation for the company is $2,928m. Find out more information at: http://www.turquoisehill.com

Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mining company. The company explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. It develops and operates the Oyu Tolgoi copper-gold mine located in Southern Mongolia. The company was formerly known as Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. and changed its name to Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. in August 2012. Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. was incorporated in 1994 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada. Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. is a subsidiary of Rio Tinto plc.