Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. – Consensus Indicates Potential .1% Upside

Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. with ticker code (TRQ) have now 3 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Hold’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 24.76 and 15.79 calculating the mean target price we have 20.09. With the stocks previous close at 20.07 this would imply there is a potential upside of .1%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 16.58 while the 200 day moving average is 15.66. The market cap for the company is $4,133m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: https://www.turquoisehill.com

The potential market cap would be $4,137m based on the market concensus.

You can now share this on Stocktwits, just click the logo below and add the ticker in the text to be seen.

Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mining company. The company explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. It develops and operates the Oyu Tolgoi copper-gold mine located in Southern Mongolia. The company was formerly known as Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. and changed its name to Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. in August 2012. Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. was incorporated in 1994 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada. Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. is a subsidiary of Rio Tinto plc.