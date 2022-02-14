Twitter
Linkedin
Facebook

Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. – Consensus Indicates Potential .1% Upside

Broker Ratings

Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. with ticker code (TRQ) have now 3 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Hold’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 24.76 and 15.79 calculating the mean target price we have 20.09. With the stocks previous close at 20.07 this would imply there is a potential upside of .1%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 16.58 while the 200 day moving average is 15.66. The market cap for the company is $4,133m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: https://www.turquoisehill.com

The potential market cap would be $4,137m based on the market concensus.

You can now share this on Stocktwits, just click the logo below and add the ticker in the text to be seen.

Share on Stocktwits

Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mining company. The company explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. It develops and operates the Oyu Tolgoi copper-gold mine located in Southern Mongolia. The company was formerly known as Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. and changed its name to Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. in August 2012. Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. was incorporated in 1994 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada. Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. is a subsidiary of Rio Tinto plc.

You might also enjoy reading  Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. - Consensus Indicates Potential -7.3% Downside

Good news travels fast (but only if you make that happen):

Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on linkedin
LinkedIn
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on email
Email
Share on reddit
Reddit

Latest interviews

Company Presentations

Brokers Talk

FTSE 100

FTSE 100 News

FTSE 250

AIM All Share Index

News Alerts

Subscribe Free

Green News

View all Sustainable sectors, Plcs and news  

Q&A's

Funds

View all Funds, Market Insights and news

UK Broker Ratings

Hardman & Co

Useful links

Disclaimer

You understand and agree that no content published on the Site constitutes a recommendation that any particular security, portfolio of securities, transaction, or investment strategy is suitable or advisable for any specific person. You further understand that none of the information providers or their affiliates will advise you personally concerning the nature, potential, advisability, value or suitability of any particular stock, share, security, portfolio of securities, transaction, investment strategy, or other matter. We openly disclose that we and our contributors may have interests in investments and/or providers of services referred to within the website and that we receive remuneration from certain of the companies referred to on this website.

© 2022 – DirectorsTalk Interviews. All rights reserved. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium without express written permission is prohibited.