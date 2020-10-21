Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. – Consensus Indicates Potential 334.8% Upside

Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. with ticker code (TRQ) now have 1 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Hold’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 4 and 4 and has a mean target at 4. Given that the stocks previous close was at 0.92 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 334.8%. The day 50 moving average is 0.87 and the 200 day moving average is 0.65. The company has a market capitalisation of $2,019m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: http://www.turquoisehill.com

Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mining company. The company explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. It primarily develops and operates the Oyu Tolgoi mine located in the southern Mongolia. The company was formerly known as Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. and changed its name to Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. in August 2012. Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada. Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. is a subsidiary of Rio Tinto plc.

