Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. – Consensus Indicates Potential 334.8% Upside

Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. found using ticker (TRQ) have now 1 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Hold’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 4 and 4 calculating the average target price we see 4. Given that the stocks previous close was at 0.92 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 334.8%. The 50 day MA is 0.87 while the 200 day moving average is 0.65. The market capitalisation for the company is $2,019m. Company Website: http://www.turquoisehill.com

Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mining company. The company explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. It primarily develops and operates the Oyu Tolgoi mine located in the southern Mongolia. The company was formerly known as Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. and changed its name to Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. in August 2012. Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada. Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. is a subsidiary of Rio Tinto plc.

