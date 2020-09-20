Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. – Consensus Indicates Potential 334.8% Upside

Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. found using ticker (TRQ) have now 1 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Hold’. The target price ranges between 4 and 4 and has a mean target at 4. With the stocks previous close at 0.92 this would imply there is a potential upside of 334.8%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 0.87 and the 200 day moving average is 0.65. The company has a market cap of $2,019m. Find out more information at: http://www.turquoisehill.com

Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mining company. The company explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. It primarily develops and operates the Oyu Tolgoi mine located in the southern Mongolia. The company was formerly known as Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. and changed its name to Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. in August 2012. Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada. Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. is a subsidiary of Rio Tinto plc.

