Turning Point Brands – Consensus Indicates Potential 47.9% Upside

Turning Point Brands with ticker code (TPB) have now 3 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 50 and 39 with a mean TP of 42.67. Given that the stocks previous close was at 28.86 this indicates there is a potential upside of 47.9%. The 50 day MA is 30.23 and the 200 day moving average is 24.57. The market capitalisation for the company is $564m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: http://www.turningpointbrands.com

Turning Point Brands, together with its subsidiaries, provides other tobacco products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in three segments: Smokeless Products, Smoking Products, and NewGen Products. The Smokeless Products segment manufactures and markets loose leaf chewing tobacco and moist snuff tobacco. The Smoking Products segment markets and distributes cigarette papers, tubes, and related products, as well as finished cigars and make-your-own cigar wraps; and processes, packages, markets, and distributes pipe tobaccos. The NewGen Products segment markets and distributes e-cigarettes, e-liquids, vaporizers, and other products without tobacco and/or nicotine. It also markets and distributes various assortments of vaping and cannabidiol isolate (CBD) related products to non-traditional retail outlets through VaporBeast, Vapor Shark, Vapor Supply, IVG, and Solace; and various vapor and CBD related products to individual consumers through VaporShark and VaporFi branded retail outlets, as well as through online platforms. The company sells its products under the Zig-Zag, Beech-Nut, Stoker’s, Trophy, VaporBeast, Vapor Shark, VaporFi, Havana Blossom, Durango, Tequila Sunrise, Fred’s Choice, Old Hillside, Our Pride, Red Cap, Tennessee Chew, Big Mountain, Springfield Standard, Snake River, DirectVapor, SouthBeachSmoke, and Nu-X Ventures brands. It sells its products to wholesale distributors and retail merchants in the independent and chain convenience store, tobacco outlet, food store, mass merchandising, drug store, and non-traditional retail channels. The company was formerly known as North Atlantic Holding Company and changed its name to Turning Point Brands in November 2015. Turning Point Brands was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in Louisville, Kentucky. Turning Point Brands is a subsidiary of Standard Diversified Inc.

