Turning Point Brands – Consensus Indicates Potential 57.3% Upside

Broker Ratings

Turning Point Brands with ticker code (TPB) now have 3 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 45 and 22 and has a mean target at 34. Given that the stocks previous close was at 21.62 this indicates there is a potential upside of 57.3%. There is a 50 day moving average of 21.86 while the 200 day moving average is 27.53. The company has a market cap of $377m. Company Website: https://www.turningpointbrands.com/home/default.aspx

The potential market cap would be $592m based on the market concensus.

Turning Point Brands, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes branded consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Zig-Zag Products, Stoker’s Products, and NewGen Products. The Zig-Zag Products segment markets and distributes rolling papers, tubes, finished cigars, make-your-own cigar wraps, and related products under the Zig-Zag brand. The Stoker’s Products segment manufactures and markets moist snuff tobacco and loose-leaf chewing tobacco products under the Stoker’s, Beech-Nut, Durango, Trophy, and Wind River brands. The NewGen Products segment markets and distributes cannabidiol isolate, liquid vapor products, and other products without tobacco and/or nicotine to individual consumers through VaporFi B2C online platform, as well as non-traditional retail through VaporBeast. It sells its products to wholesale distributors and retail merchants in the independent and chain convenience stores, tobacco outlets, food stores, mass merchandising, and drug stores. The company was formerly known as North Atlantic Holding Company and changed its name to Turning Point Brands in November 2015. Turning Point Brands was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Louisville, Kentucky.

