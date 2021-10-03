Turning Point Brands – Consensus Indicates Potential 37.0% Upside

Turning Point Brands found using ticker (TPB) now have 5 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 75 and 56 calculating the average target price we see 65.4. Given that the stocks previous close was at 47.75 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 37.0%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 48.08 and the 200 day moving average is 47.47. The company has a market cap of $918m. Visit the company website at: http://www.turningpointbrands.com

Turning Point Brands, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes branded consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Zig-Zag Products, Stoker’s Products, and NewGen Products. The Zig-Zag Products segment markets and distributes rolling papers, tubes, finished cigars, make-your-own cigar wraps, and related products under the Zig-Zag brand. The Stoker’s Products segment manufactures and markets moist snuff tobacco and loose-leaf chewing tobacco products under the Stoker’s, Beech-Nut, and Trophy brands. The NewGen Products segment markets and distributes cannabidiol isolate, liquid vapor products, and other products without tobacco and/or nicotine to individual consumers through VaporFi B2C online platform, as well as non-traditional retail through VaporBeast. The company sells its products to wholesale distributors and retail merchants in the independent and chain convenience stores, tobacco outlets, food stores, mass merchandising, and drug stores. The company was formerly known as North Atlantic Holding Company and changed its name to Turning Point Brands in November 2015. Turning Point Brands was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in Louisville, Kentucky.