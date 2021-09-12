Turning Point Brands – Consensus Indicates Potential 33.5% Upside

Turning Point Brands found using ticker (TPB) now have 5 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 75 and 56 calculating the average target price we see 65.4. Now with the previous closing price of 48.98 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 33.5%. The 50 day MA is 49.62 and the 200 moving average now moves to 47.89. The company has a market capitalisation of $902m. Find out more information at: http://www.turningpointbrands.com

Turning Point Brands, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes branded consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Zig-Zag Products, Stoker’s Products, and NewGen Products. The Zig-Zag Products segment markets and distributes rolling papers, tubes, finished cigars, make-your-own cigar wraps, and related products under the Zig-Zag brand. The Stoker’s Products segment manufactures and markets moist snuff tobacco and loose-leaf chewing tobacco products under the Stoker’s, Beech-Nut, and Trophy brands. The NewGen Products segment markets and distributes cannabidiol isolate, liquid vapor products, and other products without tobacco and/or nicotine to individual consumers through VaporFi B2C online platform, as well as non-traditional retail through VaporBeast. The company sells its products to wholesale distributors and retail merchants in the independent and chain convenience stores, tobacco outlets, food stores, mass merchandising, and drug stores. The company was formerly known as North Atlantic Holding Company and changed its name to Turning Point Brands in November 2015. Turning Point Brands was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in Louisville, Kentucky.