Twitter
Linkedin
Facebook

Turning Point Brands – Consensus Indicates Potential 21.6% Upside

Broker Ratings

Turning Point Brands with ticker code (TPB) have now 5 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 60 and 43 calculating the average target price we see 47.4. With the stocks previous close at 38.97 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 21.6%. The day 50 moving average is 32.5 while the 200 day moving average is 28.4. The company has a market cap of $759m. Visit the company website at: http://www.turningpointbrands.com

The potential market cap would be $923m based on the market concensus.

You can now share this on Stocktwits, just click the logo below and add the ticker in the text to be seen.

Share on Stocktwits

Turning Point Brands, together with its subsidiaries, provides other tobacco products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in three segments: Smokeless Products, Smoking Products, and NewGen Products. The Smokeless Products segment manufactures and markets loose leaf chewing tobacco and moist snuff tobacco. The Smoking Products segment markets and distributes cigarette papers, tubes, and related products, as well as finished cigars and make-your-own cigar wraps; and processes, packages, markets, and distributes pipe tobaccos. The NewGen Products segment markets and distributes e-cigarettes, e-liquids, vaporizers, and other products without tobacco and/or nicotine. It also markets and distributes various assortments of vaping and cannabidiol isolate (CBD) related products to non-traditional retail outlets through VaporBeast, Vapor Shark, Vapor Supply, IVG, and Solace; and various vapor and CBD related products to individual consumers through VaporShark and VaporFi branded retail outlets, as well as through online platforms. The company sells its products under the Zig-Zag, Beech-Nut, Stoker’s, Trophy, VaporBeast, Vapor Shark, VaporFi, Havana Blossom, Durango, Tequila Sunrise, Fred’s Choice, Old Hillside, Our Pride, Red Cap, Tennessee Chew, Big Mountain, Springfield Standard, Snake River, DirectVapor, SouthBeachSmoke, and Nu-X Ventures brands. It sells its products to wholesale distributors and retail merchants in the independent and chain convenience store, tobacco outlet, food store, mass merchandising, drug store, and non-traditional retail channels. The company was formerly known as North Atlantic Holding Company and changed its name to Turning Point Brands in November 2015. Turning Point Brands was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in Louisville, Kentucky. Turning Point Brands is a subsidiary of Standard Diversified Inc.

You might also enjoy reading  Turning Point Brands - Consensus Indicates Potential 21.6% Upside

Good news travels fast (but only if you make that happen):

Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on linkedin
LinkedIn
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on email
Email
Share on reddit
Reddit

Latest interviews

Company Presentations

Brokers Talk

FTSE 100

FTSE 100 News

FTSE 250

AIM All Share Index

News Alerts

Subscribe Free

Green News

View all Sustainable sectors, Plcs and news  

Q&A's

Funds

View all Funds, Market Insights and news

UK Broker Ratings

Hardman & Co

Useful links

Disclaimer

You understand and agree that no content published on the Site constitutes a recommendation that any particular security, portfolio of securities, transaction, or investment strategy is suitable or advisable for any specific person. You further understand that none of the information providers or their affiliates will advise you personally concerning the nature, potential, advisability, value or suitability of any particular stock, share, security, portfolio of securities, transaction, investment strategy, or other matter. We openly disclose that we and our contributors may have interests in investments and/or providers of services referred to within the website and that we receive remuneration from certain of the companies referred to on this website.

© 2022 – DirectorsTalk Interviews. All rights reserved. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium without express written permission is prohibited.