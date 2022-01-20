Twitter
Linkedin
Facebook
Broker Ratings

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri AS with ticker code (TKC) now have 3 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 6 and 4.7 with a mean TP of 5.4. With the stocks previous close at 4.77 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 13.2%. The 50 day MA is 4.92 and the 200 day moving average is 5.16. The market capitalisation for the company is $4,260m. Visit the company website at: http://www.turkcell.com.tr

The potential market cap would be $4,823m based on the market concensus.

You can now share this on Stocktwits, just click the logo below and add the ticker in the text to be seen.

Share on Stocktwits

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. provides digital services in Turkey, Ukraine, Belarus, Azerbaijan, Cyprus, Germany, and the Netherlands. It operates in two segments, Turkcell Turkey and Turkcell International. It offers voice services, such as mobile communication and fixed voice for consumers and corporate customers; and broadband services, including mobile broadband, fiber to the home/building and ADSL Docsis, cable, LTE, and fixed wireless broadband. The company also provides BiP, an integrated IP-based communication platform; TV+, which enables subscribers to watch live television channels and on-demand video content; fizy, a digital music platform; Lifebox, a cloud service for data storage; Dergilik, a digital publishing platform; Yaani, a search engine application; Digital Operator, an application for its customers to track their bills and usage, change their account settings, and make transactions and purchases; Goals on Your Mobile that allows update on game scores and player transfers; Turkcell Academy that provides digital learning contents and services; UpCall, a call management service; Kopilot that connects cars to smartphones and enables real-time monitoring of metrics on the vehicle’s performance; and Supercam, which ensures the safety of the home and workplace. In addition, it offers digital business services and solutions, such as digital business infrastructure, digital business applications, managed services, cloud, IoT products and solution management, big data and analytics services, business insights and analytics, location based services, hospital information systems, and techfin services. Further, the company provides international roaming, and wholesale voice and data services. As of December 31, 2019, it had 12.4 million prepaid subscribers and 20.4 million postpaid subscribers. The company was founded in 1993 and is based in Istanbul, Turkey.

You might also enjoy reading  Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri AS - Consensus Indicates Potential 13.2% Upside

Good news travels fast (but only if you make that happen):

Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on linkedin
LinkedIn
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on email
Email
Share on reddit
Reddit

Latest interviews

20 January 2022

19 January 2022

18 January 2022

18 January 2022

18 January 2022

14 January 2022

Company Presentations

12 January 2022

11 November 2021

29 October 2021
Dialight

15 October 2021

24 September 2021
Cerillion

14 September 2021

Brokers Talk

Hardman & Co

19 January 2022
Gild Esports Bitstamp partnership

19 January 2022
Accrol Group Holdings

19 January 2022
CentralNic

18 January 2022
Vertu Motors

17 January 2022
Kenmare Resources

17 January 2022

FTSE 100

FTSE 100 News

Burberry Group

19 January 2022
Profit

19 January 2022
Board appointment

19 January 2022
Boardroom

14 January 2022

FTSE 250

AIM All Share Index

News Alerts

Subscribe Free

Green News

tirupati graphite

20 January 2022
Ilika

20 January 2022
Dialight

19 January 2022
Applied Graphene Materials

17 January 2022

11 January 2022

View all Sustainable sectors, Plcs and news  

Q&A's

Kenmare Resources

18 January 2022
Hardman & Co

18 January 2022
Dekel Agri-Vision

17 January 2022
Dialight

12 January 2022
investing

12 January 2022

Funds

JPMorgan JSGI

6 January 2022
BlackRock

5 January 2022
BlackRock

23 December 2021
JPMorgan JSGI

23 December 2021
JPMorgan MATE

16 December 2021

View all Funds, Market Insights and news

UK Broker Ratings

Broker Ratings

9 December 2021
Broker Ratings

7 December 2021
Broker Ratings

7 December 2021
Broker Ratings

7 December 2021
Broker Ratings

7 December 2021

Hardman & Co

Hardman & Co

19 January 2022
Hardman & Co

9 December 2021
Hardman & Co

8 December 2021
Hardman & Co

7 December 2021
Hardman & Co

6 December 2021

Useful links

Disclaimer

You understand and agree that no content published on the Site constitutes a recommendation that any particular security, portfolio of securities, transaction, or investment strategy is suitable or advisable for any specific person. You further understand that none of the information providers or their affiliates will advise you personally concerning the nature, potential, advisability, value or suitability of any particular stock, share, security, portfolio of securities, transaction, investment strategy, or other matter. We openly disclose that we and our contributors may have interests in investments and/or providers of services referred to within the website and that we receive remuneration from certain of the companies referred to on this website.

© 2022 – DirectorsTalk Interviews. All rights reserved. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium without express written permission is prohibited.