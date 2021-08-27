Twitter
Linkedin
Facebook

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri AS – Consensus Indicates Potential 13.2% Upside

Broker Ratings

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri AS with ticker code (TKC) now have 3 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 6 and 4.7 and has a mean target at 5.4. Given that the stocks previous close was at 4.77 this would imply there is a potential upside of 13.2%. There is a 50 day moving average of 4.92 and the 200 day MA is 5.16. The company has a market cap of $4,260m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: http://www.turkcell.com.tr

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. provides digital services in Turkey, Ukraine, Belarus, Azerbaijan, Cyprus, Germany, and the Netherlands. It operates in two segments, Turkcell Turkey and Turkcell International. It offers voice services, such as mobile communication and fixed voice for consumers and corporate customers; and broadband services, including mobile broadband, fiber to the home/building and ADSL Docsis, cable, LTE, and fixed wireless broadband. The company also provides BiP, an integrated IP-based communication platform; TV+, which enables subscribers to watch live television channels and on-demand video content; fizy, a digital music platform; Lifebox, a cloud service for data storage; Dergilik, a digital publishing platform; Yaani, a search engine application; Digital Operator, an application for its customers to track their bills and usage, change their account settings, and make transactions and purchases; Goals on Your Mobile that allows update on game scores and player transfers; Turkcell Academy that provides digital learning contents and services; UpCall, a call management service; Kopilot that connects cars to smartphones and enables real-time monitoring of metrics on the vehicle’s performance; and Supercam, which ensures the safety of the home and workplace. In addition, it offers digital business services and solutions, such as digital business infrastructure, digital business applications, managed services, cloud, IoT products and solution management, big data and analytics services, business insights and analytics, location based services, hospital information systems, and techfin services. Further, the company provides international roaming, and wholesale voice and data services. As of December 31, 2019, it had 12.4 million prepaid subscribers and 20.4 million postpaid subscribers. The company was founded in 1993 and is based in Istanbul, Turkey.

You can now share this on Stocktwits, just click the logo below and add the ticker in the text to be seen.

Share on Stocktwits

Good news travels fast (but only if you make that happen):

Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on linkedin
LinkedIn
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on email
Email
Share on whatsapp
WhatsApp

Latest interviews

Company Presentations

Brokers Talk

FTSE 100

FTSE 100 News

FTSE 250

AIM All Share Index

News Alerts

Subscribe Free

Sustainability

View all Sustainable sectors, Plcs and news  

Q&A's

Funds

View all Funds, Market Insights and news

UK Broker Ratings

Hardman & Co

Useful links

Disclaimer

You understand and agree that no content published on the Site constitutes a recommendation that any particular security, portfolio of securities, transaction, or investment strategy is suitable or advisable for any specific person. You further understand that none of the information providers or their affiliates will advise you personally concerning the nature, potential, advisability, value or suitability of any particular stock, share, security, portfolio of securities, transaction, investment strategy, or other matter. We openly disclose that we and our contributors may have interests in investments and/or providers of services referred to within the website and that we receive remuneration from certain of the companies referred to on this website.

© 2021 – DirectorsTalk Interviews. All rights reserved. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium without express written permission is prohibited.