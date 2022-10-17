Follow us on:

Tupperware Brands Corporation – Consensus Indicates Potential 92.9% Upside

Tupperware Brands Corporation found using ticker (TUP) have now 3 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 21 and 8 and has a mean target at 13. Given that the stocks previous close was at 6.74 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 92.9%. There is a 50 day moving average of 9.37 and the 200 day moving average is 12.11. The company has a market cap of $299m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: https://www.tupperwarebrands.com

The potential market cap would be $576m based on the market concensus.

Tupperware Brands Corporation operates as a consumer products company worldwide. The company manufactures, markets, and sells design-centric preparation, storage, and serving solutions for the kitchen and home, as well as a line of cookware, knives, microwave products, microfiber textiles, water-filtration related items, and an array of products for on-the-go consumers under the Tupperware brand name. It distributes its products to approximately 70 countries primarily through independent sales force members, including independent distributors, directors, managers, and dealers. The company was formerly known as Tupperware Corporation and changed its name to Tupperware Brands Corporation in December 2005. Tupperware Brands Corporation was founded in 1946 and is headquartered in Orlando, Florida.

