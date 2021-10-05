Tupperware Brands Corporation – Consensus Indicates Potential 87.4% Upside

Tupperware Brands Corporation found using ticker (TUP) now have 3 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 44 and 36 with a mean TP of 40.5. Given that the stocks previous close was at 21.61 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 87.4%. The day 50 moving average is 22.74 and the 200 day MA is 23.94. The company has a market cap of $1,069m. Company Website: http://www.tupperwarebrands.com

Tupperware Brands Corporation operates as a consumer products company worldwide. The company manufactures, markets, and sells design-centric preparation, storage, and serving solutions for the kitchen and home, as well as a line of cookware, knives, microwave products, microfiber textiles, water-filtration related items, and an array of products for on-the-go consumers under the Tupperware brand name. It also manufactures and distributes beauty and personal care products, skin care, cosmetics, toiletries, fragrances, and nutritional products under the Fuller, NaturCare, Nutrimetics, and Nuvo brands. The company distributes its products to approximately 80 countries primarily through independent sales force members, including independent distributors, directors, managers, and dealers. The company was formerly known as Tupperware Corporation and changed its name to Tupperware Brands Corporation in December 2005. Tupperware Brands Corporation was founded in 1946 and is headquartered in Orlando, Florida.