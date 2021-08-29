Twitter
Tupperware Brands Corporation – Consensus Indicates Potential 66.8% Upside

Tupperware Brands Corporation found using ticker (TUP) now have 2 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 41.5 and 36 and has a mean target at 38.75. With the stocks previous close at 23.23 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 66.8%. There is a 50 day moving average of 22.27 while the 200 day moving average is 25.44. The market cap for the company is $1,183m. Company Website: http://www.tupperwarebrands.com

Tupperware Brands Corporation operates as a consumer products company worldwide. The company manufactures, markets, and sells design-centric preparation, storage, and serving solutions for the kitchen and home, as well as a line of cookware, knives, microwave products, microfiber textiles, water-filtration related items, and an array of products for on-the-go consumers under the Tupperware brand name. It also manufactures and distributes beauty and personal care products, skin care, cosmetics, toiletries, fragrances, and nutritional products under the Fuller, NaturCare, Nutrimetics, and Nuvo brands. The company distributes its products to approximately 80 countries primarily through independent sales force members, including independent distributors, directors, managers, and dealers. The company was formerly known as Tupperware Corporation and changed its name to Tupperware Brands Corporation in December 2005. Tupperware Brands Corporation was founded in 1946 and is headquartered in Orlando, Florida.

