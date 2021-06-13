Tupperware Brands Corporation – Consensus Indicates Potential 63.9% Upside

Tupperware Brands Corporation with ticker code (TUP) have now 3 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 44 and 36 with the average target price sitting at 39.33. Now with the previous closing price of 24 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 63.9%. The day 50 moving average is 25.92 and the 200 moving average now moves to 29.74. The market capitalisation for the company is $1,216m. Company Website: http://www.tupperwarebrands.com

Tupperware Brands Corporation operates as a consumer products company worldwide. The company manufactures, markets, and sells design-centric preparation, storage, and serving solutions for the kitchen and home, as well as a line of cookware, knives, microwave products, microfiber textiles, water-filtration related items, and an array of products for on-the-go consumers under the Tupperware brand name. It also manufactures and distributes beauty and personal care products, skin care, cosmetics, toiletries, fragrances, and nutritional products under the Fuller, NaturCare, Nutrimetics, and Nuvo brands. The company distributes its products to approximately 80 countries primarily through independent sales force members, including independent distributors, directors, managers, and dealers. The company was formerly known as Tupperware Corporation and changed its name to Tupperware Brands Corporation in December 2005. Tupperware Brands Corporation was founded in 1946 and is headquartered in Orlando, Florida.