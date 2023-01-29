Tupperware Brands Corporation – Consensus Indicates Potential 54.6% Upside

Tupperware Brands Corporation with ticker code (TUP) now have 3 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 9 and 4.5 and has a mean target at 6.17. Given that the stocks previous close was at 3.99 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 54.6%. The 50 day MA is 4.36 and the 200 day moving average is 7.74. The market capitalisation for the company is $183m. Company Website: https://www.tupperwarebrands.com

The potential market cap would be $283m based on the market concensus.

Tupperware Brands Corporation operates as a consumer products company worldwide. The company manufactures, markets, and sells design-centric preparation, storage, and serving solutions for the kitchen and home, as well as a line of cookware, knives, microwave products, microfiber textiles, water-filtration related items, and an array of products for on-the-go consumers under the Tupperware brand name. It distributes its products to approximately 70 countries primarily through independent sales force members, including independent distributors, directors, managers, and dealers. The company was formerly known as Tupperware Corporation and changed its name to Tupperware Brands Corporation in December 2005. Tupperware Brands Corporation was founded in 1946 and is headquartered in Orlando, Florida.