Tupperware Brands Corporation – Consensus Indicates Potential 40.2% Upside

Tupperware Brands Corporation with ticker code (TUP) have now 3 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 9 and 4.5 with the average target price sitting at 6.17. Now with the previous closing price of 4.4 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 40.2%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 7.83 while the 200 day moving average is 11.48. The company has a market cap of $179m. Find out more information at: https://www.tupperwarebrands.com

The potential market cap would be $251m based on the market concensus.

You can now share this on Stocktwits, just click the logo below and add the ticker in the text to be seen.

Tupperware Brands Corporation operates as a consumer products company worldwide. The company manufactures, markets, and sells design-centric preparation, storage, and serving solutions for the kitchen and home, as well as a line of cookware, knives, microwave products, microfiber textiles, water-filtration related items, and an array of products for on-the-go consumers under the Tupperware brand name. It distributes its products to approximately 70 countries primarily through independent sales force members, including independent distributors, directors, managers, and dealers. The company was formerly known as Tupperware Corporation and changed its name to Tupperware Brands Corporation in December 2005. Tupperware Brands Corporation was founded in 1946 and is headquartered in Orlando, Florida.