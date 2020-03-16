Tullow Oil plc 86% Potential Upside Indicated by RBC Capital Markets

Tullow Oil plc with EPIC/TICKER (LON:TLW) has had its stock rating noted as ‘Downgrades’ with the recommendation being set at ‘UNDERPERFORM’ this morning by analysts at RBC Capital Markets. Tullow Oil plc are listed in the Oil & Gas sector within UK Main Market. RBC Capital Markets have set their target price at 20 GBX on its stock. This is indicating the analyst believes there is a potential upside of 86.0% from the opening price of 10.75 GBX. Over the last 30 and 90 trading days the company share price has decreased 33.27 points and decreased 53.19 points respectively. The 52 week high for the stock is 254.71 GBX while the 52 week low is 7.82 GBX.

Tullow Oil plc has a 50 day moving average of 45.89 GBX and a 200 Day Moving Average share price is recorded at 150.35. There are currently 1,408,413,172 shares in issue with the average daily volume traded being 31,805,846. Market capitalisation for LON:TLW is £113,095,573 GBP.

