Tullow Oil plc 7.7% Potential Decrease Indicated by UBS

Tullow Oil plc using EPIC/TICKER code (LON:TLW) had its stock rating noted as ‘Unchanged’ with the recommendation being set at ‘NEUTRAL’ this morning by analysts at UBS. Tullow Oil plc are listed in the Oil & Gas sector within UK Main Market. UBS have set their target price at 60 GBX on its stock. This indicates the analyst believes there is a potential downside of -7.7% from today’s opening price of 65 GBX. Over the last 30 and 90 trading days the company share price has decreased 75.4 points and decreased 169.2 points respectively. The 1 year high share price is 254.71 GBX while the 52 week low for the share price is 38.05 GBX.

Tullow Oil plc has a 50 day moving average of 164.12 GBX and a 200 day moving average of 204.85. There are currently 1,406,580,311 shares in issue with the average daily volume traded being 31,432,210. Market capitalisation for LON:TLW is £916,809,051 GBP.