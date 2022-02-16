Tullow Oil plc 34.7% potential upside indicated by Barclays

Tullow Oil plc with ticker (LON:TLW) now has a potential upside of 34.7% according to Barclays.







Barclays set a target price of 75 GBX for the company, which when compared to the Tullow Oil plc share price of 49 GBX at opening today (16/02/2022) indicates a potential upside of 34.7%. Trading has ranged between 33 (52 week low) and 66 (52 week high) with an average of 11,033,685 shares exchanging hands daily. The market capitalisation at the time of writing is £728,805,863.



Tullow Oil plc is a United Kingdom-based independent oil and gas exploration and production company. The Company’s primary activity is the discovery and production of oil and gas. Its segments include Ghana, Non-operated, Kenya and Exploration. Exploration segment includes Argentina, Comoros, Guyana, Suriname, Peru, Norway, Jamaica and Namibia. Non-operated segment consists of producing assets, including Uganda and Gabon. The Company has interests in over 50 exploration and production licenses across 11 countries, including Ghana where it operates the Jubilee and TEN fields. The Company’s operations are in Africa and South America. The Company’s subsidiaries include Hardman Oil and Gas Pty Ltd, Hardman Resources Pty Ltd, Tullow Mozambique Limited, Tullow Oil SPE Limited, Planet Oil International Limited, Tullow Congo Limited, Tullow Uganda Holdings Pty Ltd, Tullow Gabon Holdings Limited and Tullow Oil Ltd.







