Tullow Oil plc 33.3% Potential Upside Indicated by Canaccord Genuity

Tullow Oil plc using EPIC/TICKER code (LON:TLW) has had its stock rating noted as ‘Reiteration’ with the recommendation being set at ‘HOLD’ today by analysts at Canaccord Genuity. Tullow Oil plc are listed in the Oil & Gas sector within UK Main Market. Canaccord Genuity have set a target price of 20 GBX on its stock. This indicates the analyst now believes there is a potential upside of 33.3% from the opening price of 15 GBX. Over the last 30 and 90 trading days the company share price has decreased 9.56 points and decreased 19.39 points respectively. The 1 year high stock price is 251.31 GBX while the year low stock price is currently 7.17 GBX.

Tullow Oil plc has a 50 day moving average of 26.35 GBX and a 200 Day Moving Average share price is recorded at 34.20. There are currently 1,411,847,326 shares in issue with the average daily volume traded being 11,308,428. Market capitalisation for LON:TLW is £217,706,858 GBP.

Join us on our new LinkedIn page

Follow us on LinkedIn