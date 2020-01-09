Tullow Oil plc 32.1% Potential Upside Indicated by Barclays Capital

Tullow Oil plc with EPIC/TICKER (LON:TLW) had its stock rating noted as ‘Downgrades’ with the recommendation being set at ‘EQUAL WEIGHT’ this morning by analysts at Barclays Capital. Tullow Oil plc are listed in the Oil & Gas sector within UK Main Market. Barclays Capital have set a target price of 75 GBX on its stock. This would imply the analyst believes there is now a potential upside of 32.1% from the opening price of 56.78 GBX. Over the last 30 and 90 trading days the company share price has increased 11.14 points and decreased 150.22 points respectively. The 1 year high share price is 254.71 GBX while the year low share price is currently 38.05 GBX.

Tullow Oil plc has a 50 day moving average of 123.63 GBX and a 200 day moving average of 193.33. There are currently 1,407,897,951 shares in issue with the average daily volume traded being 32,203,277. Market capitalisation for LON:TLW is £790,112,315 GBP.