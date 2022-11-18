Tullow Oil plc 30.9% potential upside indicated by Barclays

Tullow Oil plc with ticker (LON:TLW) now has a potential upside of 30.9% according to Barclays.







Barclays set a target price of 68 GBX for the company, which when compared to the Tullow Oil plc share price of 47 GBX at opening today (18/11/2022) indicates a potential upside of 30.9%. Trading has ranged between 36 (52 week low) and 64 (52 week high) with an average of 5,848,105 shares exchanging hands daily. The market capitalisation at the time of writing is £668,867,921.



Tullow Oil plc is a United Kingdom-based independent oil and gas exploration and production company. The Company’s primary activity is the discovery and production of oil and gas. Its segments include Ghana, Non-operated, Kenya and Exploration. Non-operated segment consists of producing assets, including Uganda. Its production assets are in West Africa, with offshore production from Ghana, Gabon and Cote d’Ivoire. The Company has interests in over 30 exploration and production licenses across eight countries in Africa and South America, which include Cote d’Ivoire, Gabon, Ghana, Kenya, Mauritania, Argentina and Guyana. The Company’s subsidiaries include Hardman Oil and Gas Pty Ltd, Hardman Resources Pty Ltd, Tullow Mozambique Limited, Tullow Oil SPE Limited, Planet Oil International Limited, Tullow Congo Limited, Tullow Uganda Holdings Pty Ltd, Tullow Gabon Holdings Limited and Tullow Oil Limited.







