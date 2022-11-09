Twitter Linkedin Facebook

Tullow Oil plc 30.7% potential upside indicated by Barclays

Broker Ratings

Tullow Oil plc with ticker (LON:TLW) now has a potential upside of 30.7% according to Barclays.



Barclays set a target price of 67 GBX for the company, which when compared to the Tullow Oil plc share price of 46 GBX at opening today (09/11/2022) indicates a potential upside of 30.7%. Trading has ranged between 36 (52 week low) and 64 (52 week high) with an average of 6,531,322 shares exchanging hands daily. The market capitalisation at the time of writing is £661,758,323.

Tullow Oil plc is a United Kingdom-based independent oil and gas exploration and production company. The Company’s primary activity is the discovery and production of oil and gas. Its segments include Ghana, Non-operated, Kenya and Exploration. Non-operated segment consists of producing assets, including Uganda. Its production assets are in West Africa, with offshore production from Ghana, Gabon and Cote d’Ivoire. The Company has interests in over 30 exploration and production licenses across eight countries in Africa and South America, which include Cote d’Ivoire, Gabon, Ghana, Kenya, Mauritania, Argentina and Guyana. The Company’s subsidiaries include Hardman Oil and Gas Pty Ltd, Hardman Resources Pty Ltd, Tullow Mozambique Limited, Tullow Oil SPE Limited, Planet Oil International Limited, Tullow Congo Limited, Tullow Uganda Holdings Pty Ltd, Tullow Gabon Holdings Limited and Tullow Oil Limited.



You might also enjoy reading  Tullow Oil plc 31.5% potential upside indicated by Barclays
Find more news, interviews, share price & company profile here for:

    Good news travels fast (but only if you make that happen). Share on:

    Twitter
    LinkedIn
    Facebook
    Email
    Reddit

      Latest interviews

      View all interviews 

      Company Presentations

      View all Company Presentations

      Brokers Talk

      View all Broker Talk

      FTSE 100

      FTSE 100 News

      FTSE 250

      AIM All Share Index

      Green News

      View all Sustainable sectors, Plcs and news  

      Q&A's

      View all Question and Answers

      Funds

      View all Funds, Market Insights and news

      UK Broker Ratings

      Hardman & Co

      News Alerts

      Subscribe Free

      Useful links

      Disclaimer

      You understand and agree that no content published on the Site constitutes a recommendation that any particular security, portfolio of securities, transaction, or investment strategy is suitable or advisable for any specific person. You further understand that none of the information providers or their affiliates will advise you personally concerning the nature, potential, advisability, value or suitability of any particular stock, share, security, portfolio of securities, transaction, investment strategy, or other matter. We openly disclose that we and our contributors may have interests in investments and/or providers of services referred to within the website and that we receive remuneration from certain of the companies referred to on this website.

      © 2022 – DirectorsTalk Interviews. All rights reserved. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium without express written permission is prohibited.