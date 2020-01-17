TUI AG 98.9% Potential Decrease Indicated by Goldman Sachs

TUI AG with EPIC/TICKER (LON:TUI) had its stock rating noted as ‘Initiates/Starts’ with the recommendation being set at ‘SELL’ this morning by analysts at Goldman Sachs. TUI AG are listed in the Consumer Services sector within International Main Market. Goldman Sachs have set their target price at 9.5 GBX on its stock. This would imply the analyst believes there is a potential downside of -98.9% from today’s opening price of 883 GBX. Over the last 30 and 90 trading days the company share price has decreased 94.8 points and decreased 161.5 points respectively. The 52 week high share price is 1230 GBX while the 52 week low for the stock is 686.6 GBX.

TUI AG has a 50 day moving average of 1,008.11 GBX and a 200 Day Moving Average share price is recorded at 892.88. There are currently 589,020,588 shares in issue with the average daily volume traded being 1,787,551. Market capitalisation for LON:TUI is £6,111,088,600 GBP.