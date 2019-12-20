TUI AG 9.3% Potential Upside Indicated by HSBC

TUI AG with EPIC/TICKER (LON:TUI) has had its stock rating noted as ‘Reiterates’ with the recommendation being set at ‘HOLD’ this morning by analysts at HSBC. TUI AG are listed in the Consumer Services sector within International Main Market. HSBC have set their target price at 1040 GBX on its stock. This indicates the analyst now believes there is a potential upside of 9.3% from the opening price of 951.2 GBX. Over the last 30 and 90 trading days the company share price has decreased 89.3 points and increased 58.2 points respectively. The 52 week high share price is 1230 GBX while the 52 week low for the stock is 686.6 GBX.

TUI AG has a 50 day moving average of 1,036.15 GBX and the 200 Day Moving Average price is recorded at 875.33. There are currently 589,020,588 shares in issue with the average daily volume traded being 1,767,532. Market capitalisation for LON:TUI is £6,546,963,700 GBP.