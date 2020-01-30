TUI AG 6.4% Potential Upside Indicated by Barclays Capital

TUI AG using EPIC/TICKER code (LON:TUI) had its stock rating noted as ‘Reiterates’ with the recommendation being set at ‘EQUAL WEIGHT’ this morning by analysts at Barclays Capital. TUI AG are listed in the Consumer Services sector within International Main Market. Barclays Capital have set a target price of 850 GBX on its stock. This indicates the analyst now believes there is a potential upside of 6.4% from the opening price of 799.2 GBX. Over the last 30 and 90 trading days the company share price has decreased 154.6 points and decreased 210.8 points respectively. The 1 year high for the share price is 1212.5 GBX while the year low stock price is currently 686.6 GBX.

TUI AG has a 50 day moving average of 969.93 GBX and the 200 Day Moving Average price is recorded at 893.56. There are currently 589,020,588 shares in issue with the average daily volume traded being 1,657,686. Market capitalisation for LON:TUI is £5,554,464,324 GBP.