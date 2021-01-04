TUI AG 49% Potential Decrease Indicated by Berenberg Bank

TUI AG with EPIC/TICKER LON:TUI had its stock rating noted as ‘Reiteration’ with the recommendation being set at ‘SELL’ this morning by analysts at Berenberg Bank. TUI AG are listed in the Consumer Services sector within International Main Market. Berenberg Bank have set their target price at 250 GBX on its stock. This is indicating the analyst believes there is a potential downside of 49% from today’s opening price of 490 GBX. Over the last 30 and 90 trading days the company share price has increased 23.7 points and increased 203.4 points respectively.

TUI AG LON:TUI has a 50 day moving average of 429.38 GBX and a 200 Day Moving Average share price is recorded at 377.29The 1 year high for the stock price is 991.2 GBX while the year low share price is currently 218 GBX. There are currently 590,415,100 shares in issue with the average daily volume traded being 3,201,140. Market capitalisation for LON:TUI is £3,282,926,200 GBP.