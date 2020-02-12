TUI AG 1% Potential Upside Indicated by Barclays Capital

TUI AG with EPIC/TICKER (LON:TUI) had its stock rating noted as ‘Reiterates’ with the recommendation being set at ‘EQUAL WEIGHT’ today by analysts at Barclays Capital. TUI AG are listed in the Consumer Services sector within International Main Market. Barclays Capital have set their target price at 930 GBX on its stock. This is indicating the analyst believes there is a potential upside of 1.0% from today’s opening price of 920.8 GBX. Over the last 30 and 90 trading days the company share price has increased 0.8 points and decreased 127.2 points respectively. The 52 week high for the share price is currently at 1090 GBX while the 52 week low for the stock is 686.6 GBX.

TUI AG has a 50 day moving average of 927.19 GBX and the 200 Day Moving Average price is recorded at 892.54. There are currently 589,020,588 shares in issue with the average daily volume traded being 2,042,410. Market capitalisation for LON:TUI is £6,493,951,758 GBP.