TUI AG 1.2% Potential Decrease Indicated by Berenberg

TUI AG using EPIC/TICKER code (LON:TUI) had its stock rating noted as ‘Downgrades’ with the recommendation being set at ‘HOLD’ this morning by analysts at Berenberg. TUI AG are listed in the Consumer Services sector within International Main Market. Berenberg have set their target price at 950 GBX on its stock. This would imply the analyst believes there is a potential downside of -1.2% from the opening price of 961.8 GBX. Over the last 30 and 90 trading days the company share price has decreased 100.7 points and increased 123.8 points respectively. The 52 week high for the share price is currently at 1230 GBX while the 52 week low for the share price is 686.6 GBX.

TUI AG has a 50 day moving average of 1,035.29 GBX and the 200 Day Moving Average price is recorded at 874.58. There are currently 589,020,588 shares in issue with the average daily volume traded being 1,694,860. Market capitalisation for LON:TUI is £6,617,646,103 GBP.