Twitter Linkedin Facebook Youtube Amazon Spotify

TUI AG -19.8% potential downside indicated by Barclays

Broker Ratings

TUI AG with ticker (LON:TUI) now has a potential downside of -19.8% according to Barclays.



Barclays set a target price of 125 GBX for the company, which when compared to the TUI AG share price of 150 GBX at opening today (06/01/2023) indicates a potential downside of -19.8%. Trading has ranged between 101 (52 week low) and 298 (52 week high) with an average of 2,713,595 shares exchanging hands daily. The market capitalisation at the time of writing is £2,956,303,004.

TUI AG is a Germany-based integrated tourism group. It operates through the different segments: Hotels & Resorts, Cruises, Destination Experiences, Markets & Airlines, divided into Northern Region, Central Region and Western Region, and All other segments. The Hotels & Resorts segment comprises all group-owned hotels and hotel shareholdings. The Cruises segment consists of Hapag-Lloyd Cruises, Marella Cruises and the joint venture TUI Cruises. The Destination Experiences segment comprises delivering services in the destinations. The Northern Region comprises the Group’s tour operators and airlines in the United Kingdom, Ireland, the Nordics, Canada and Russia. The Central Region consists of tour operators and airlines in Germany and tour operators in Austria, Poland and Switzerland. The Western Region segment comprises tour operators in Belgium, the Netherlands and France. All other segments takes care of business operations for new markets and central corporate and tourism functions.



Find more news, interviews, share price & company profile here for:

    Good news travels fast (but only if you make that happen). Share on:

    Twitter
    LinkedIn
    Facebook
    Email
    Reddit

      Latest interviews

      View all interviews 

      Company Presentations

      View all Company Presentations

      Brokers Talk

      View all Broker Talk

      FTSE 100

      FTSE 100 News

      FTSE 250

      AIM All Share Index

      Green News

      View all Sustainable sectors, Plcs and news  

      Q&A's

      View all Question and Answers

      Funds

      View all Funds, Market Insights and news

      UK Broker Ratings

      Hardman & Co

      News Alerts

      Subscribe Free

      Useful links

      Disclaimer

      You understand and agree that no content published on the Site constitutes a recommendation that any particular security, portfolio of securities, transaction, or investment strategy is suitable or advisable for any specific person. You further understand that none of the information providers or their affiliates will advise you personally concerning the nature, potential, advisability, value or suitability of any particular stock, share, security, portfolio of securities, transaction, investment strategy, or other matter. We openly disclose that we and our contributors may have interests in investments and/or providers of services referred to within the website and that we receive remuneration from certain of the companies referred to on this website.

      © 2023 – DirectorsTalk Interviews. All rights reserved. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium without express written permission is prohibited.