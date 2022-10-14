Follow us on:

TUI AG -18.6% potential downside indicated by Berenberg Bank

Broker Ratings

TUI AG with ticker (LON:TUI) now has a potential downside of -18.6% according to Berenberg Bank.



Berenberg Bank set a target price of 100 GBX for the company, which when compared to the TUI AG share price of 119 GBX at opening today (14/10/2022) indicates a potential downside of -18.6%. Trading has ranged between 1 (52 week low) and 120 (52 week high) with an average of 5,397,585 shares exchanging hands daily. The market capitalisation at the time of writing is £2,394,881,102.

TUI AG is a Germany-based integrated tourism group. It operates through the different segments: Hotels & Resorts, Cruises, Destination Experiences, Markets & Airlines, divided into Northern Region, Central Region and Western Region, and All other segments. The Hotels & Resorts segment comprises all group-owned hotels and hotel shareholdings. The Cruises segment consists of Hapag-Lloyd Cruises, Marella Cruises and the joint venture TUI Cruises. The Destination Experiences segment comprises delivering services in the destinations. The Northern Region comprises the Group’s tour operators and airlines in the United Kingdom, Ireland, the Nordics, Canada and Russia. The Central Region consists of tour operators and airlines in Germany and tour operators in Austria, Poland and Switzerland. The Western Region segment comprises tour operators in Belgium, the Netherlands and France. All other segments takes care of business operations for new markets and central corporate and tourism functions.



