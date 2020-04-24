Tucows Inc. – Consenus Indicates Potential 26.0% Upside

Tucows Inc. with ticker code (TCX) now have 1 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 63.78 and 63.78 and has a mean target at 63.78. Now with the previous closing price of 50.61 this indicates there is a potential upside of 26.0%. There is a 50 day moving average of 49.3 and the 200 moving average now moves to 55.96. The market capitalisation for the company is $546m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: http://www.tucows.com

Tucows Inc. provides network access, domain name registration, email, mobile telephony, and other Internet services in Canada, the United States, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Network Access Services and Domain Services. The Network Access Services segment offers mobile services under the Ting Mobile name, including the sale of retail telephony services, mobile phone hardware, and related accessories. It also provides roaming service to international travelers under the Zipsim and Always Online Wireless names; fixed high-speed Internet access services to consumer and business customers; network consulting services; and billing, provisioning, and customer care software solutions to Internet Service Providers (ISPs) through its Platypus billing software. This segment distributes its products and services through the Ting Website, as well as through third-party retail stores and online retailers. The Domain Services segment offers wholesale and retail domain name registration services; portfolio services; and value-added services, such as hosted email, Internet security services, Internet hosting, WHOIS privacy, publishing tools, and other value-added services for end-users under the OpenSRS, eNom, Ascio, and Hover brands. The company was formerly known as Infonautics and changed its name to Tucows Inc. in August 2001. Tucows Inc. was incorporated in 1992 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

