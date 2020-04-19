Tucows Inc. – Consenus Indicates Potential 21.4% Upside

Tucows Inc. with ticker code (TCX) have now 1 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 63.78 and 63.78 calculating the mean target price we have 63.78. With the stocks previous close at 52.52 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 21.4%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 49.25 while the 200 day moving average is 55.99. The company has a market capitalisation of $568m. Company Website: http://www.tucows.com

Tucows Inc. provides network access, domain name registration, email, mobile telephony, and other Internet services in Canada, the United States, and Germany. It operates in two segments, Network Access Services and Domain Services. The Network Access Services segment engages in the provision of mobile services under the Ting Mobile name, including the sale of retail telephony services, mobile phone hardware, and related accessories. It also provides roaming service to international travelers under the Zipsim and Always Online Wireless names; fixed high-speed Internet access services to consumer and business customers; Internet hosting and network consulting services; and billing, provisioning, and customer care software solutions to Internet Service Providers (ISPs) through its Platypus billing software. This segment distributes its products and services through the Ting Website, as well as through third-party retail stores and online retailers. The Domain Services segment offers wholesale and retail domain name registration services, value added services, and portfolio services under the OpenSRS, eNom, and Hover names. Its value-added services include hosted email, which provides email delivery and Webmail access to various mailboxes; Internet security services; and Internet hosting, WHOIS privacy, publishing tools, and other value-added services for end-users. In addition, this segment sells retail domain name registration and email services to individuals and small businesses; and leases and sells a portfolio of domain names. The company was formerly known as Infonautics and changed its name to Tucows Inc. in August 2001. Tucows Inc. was incorporated in 1992 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

